William A. Ries, 95, St. Cloud

July 9, 1929 – October 11, 2024

William A. Ries, 95, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully at his home. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM at the Church of St. Augustine, St. Cloud. A visitation period will be held one hour prior to Mass. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will be officiating. Following Mass, interment will take place at Assumption Cemetery. A formal visitation will be held at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud on Thursday, October 17, from 4-7:00 PM.

William Arnold Ries was born on July 9, 1929 to Walter and Mary Ellen (Thielen) Ries in Minneapolis, MN. He was a baker at Mc Glynns Bakery, Minneapolis from 1945-1950. William enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, where he served honorably from 1947-1952, he achieved the rank of Sargeant. He then met the love of his life, Mary Lou Bicay and they married on May 1, 1954 at Ascension Church, Minneapolis. William worked for 34 years as a field service technician with Burroughs Corp, retiring in 1986. William is a life-long member of the Marine Corps League. He enjoyed camping, hunting, travelling, and was a natural craftsman as he liked a challenge. He was proud to maintain his driver’s license all the way up to his death. Three days of the week he attended the YMCA to exercise. He was a devoted family man, making sure all of his loved ones were visited.

William was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lou; daughter, Joanne Thorseth; parents, Walter and Mary Ellen; and his sister Gloria Andrews.

He is survived by his sons, Thomas (Barb) of Waite Park and Jim (Chris) of Dexter, IA; daughters, Carol (Jeff) Groth of St. Cloud and Jean (Leon) Imholte of St. Cloud; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.