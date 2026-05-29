November 4, 1949 - May 15, 2026

Family photo Family photo loading...

Willard E. Grossinger, 76 of Watkins, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. Fr. Mike Doyle will officiate. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in St. Annes Cemetery, Kimball, MN.

Willard Grossinger was born on November 4, 1949 at Litchfield, MN. He was the son of Edwin and Irene (Gabrelcik) Grossinger. He farmed after High School and also worked at the arsenal. He was then employed with Fingerhut in St. Cloud for many years. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and gardening.

Willard is survived by his sister and brothers and their spouses, Betty (Jim) Maly of Nashwauk, Bob (Cheryl) Grossinger of South Haven, Dale Grossinger of Richmond, Rich Grossinger of Annandale and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donald and Ralph Grossinger and special friend Evelyn Ranniger.