Wilfred “Fritz” Willenbring, 97, Richmond

January 17, 1925 - January 13, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Wilfred “Fritz” Willenbring, age 97, who died Friday at his home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Friday morning from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church gathering space.

Wilfred was born on January 17, 1925, in Richmond, MN to Edward and Monica (Neussendorfer) Willenbring. He married Arlene Peschl on August 29, 1956 in Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids, MN. Wilfred served in the Army from 1946 – 1947 as a supply clerk. He farmed South of Richmond until his retirement. In retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, traveling, and his German heritage and music. Wilfred belonged to Sts Peter & Paul Parish, the Knights of Columbus and Catholic United Financial.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene; children, Joe (Judy), Ed (Ann), Jane Blais-Roering (Lonnie), Kristy, Carol; brother, Elmer (Elaine); grandchildren, Elisha (Ryan) Konz, Andy Willenbring, Andrea (Paul) Schmitz, David (Britta) Willenbring, Anthony Willenbring, Ryan (Tanya) Willenbring, Carleen Willenbring, Kyle Willenbring, Marissa (Mark) Thelen, Craig Willenbring, Darren Willenbring; great-grandchildren, Alice Konz, Helen Konz, Alexis Willenbring, Matthew Schmitz, Cecelia Schmitz, Carl Willenbring, Emma Willenbring, Eli Willenbring, and Carson Willenbring.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, Victor (Lydia), Dolores (Alfred) Braegelmann, and infant sister, Marcella.