Wilfred “Bill” Hopfer, 81, Richmond

October 1, 1938 - June 18, 2020

A Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Cemetery in Richmond, MN for Wilfred “Bill” Hopfer, age 81, who died Thursday at Cherrywood Advanced Living in Richmond surrounded by his family.

Bill was born on October 1, 1938 in Lake Henry, MN to Leonard and Lauretta (Kraemer) Hopfer. He married Martha Lieser on August 13, 1960 in St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Bill worked as a backhoe operator in sewer and water construction and retired in 2003. During his retirement he loved going to auctions, picking berries, playing cards, deer hunting, spearing northerns, and cutting wood. Bill was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish.

Survivors include his children, Ed (Louise), John (JoAnn), Will (Tracy); brother, Art (Jean) Hopfer and 6 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha (2019); sister, Laura Eickhoff; foster brother, Bill Langner and his sister-in-law, Rosie Hopfer.