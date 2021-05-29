Wild End Season in Loss to Vegas – Saturday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Wild ended their playoff run in a game seven loss to Vegas, the Twins fell to the Royals in the series opener, and the Lynx's struggles continued as they dropped their fourth straight game.

- The Wild was booted from the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after falling to the Golden Knights 6-2 in game seven. Kirill Kaprizov and Zach Parise each netted one for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 28 saves and allowed five goals. Vegas won the best-of-seven series 4-3 and will face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.

- Hot off a series sweep of the Orioles, the Twins came up short against the Royals. After a seventh-inning explosion from Kansas City, Minnesota lost it 8-3. Mitch Garver, Jorge Polanco, and Rob Refsnyder each scored a run for the Twins. Minnesota falls to 20-30 while the Royals improve to 24-25. The two teams will meet in game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Lynx fell to the Storm 82-72 despite a late 22-5 run in the fourth quarter. Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota with 15 points and six rebounds. Napheesa Collier added 14 points and three rebounds in her first game back after playing overseas in the off-season. The Lynx fall to a league-worst 0-4 and are the only winless team in the WNBA. They will return home to face the league-leading 6-1 Connecticut Sun on Sunday at 6:00 p.m.