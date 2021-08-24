Widespread Heavy Rain Possible Thursday, Friday

UNDATED -- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms and widespread heavy rainfall will likely bring several inches to parts of the region Thursday afternoon into Friday.

The National Weather Service says multiple rounds of thunderstorms with widespread prolonged heavy rain will likely bring three to five inches. Localized totals in excess of six inches are possible.

Tuesday morning's rain brought 1.41 inches to St. Cloud, however, we're still nearly five inches below normal for the summer.