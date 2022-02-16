Who is New Viking Head Coach Kevin McConnell?

The Vikings are reportedly set to hire L.A. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell. O'Connell is 37 years old, has been the Rams offensive coordinator since 2020. He was with the Washington football team from 2017-2019. O'Connell worked with Kirk Cousins in 2017 as his quarterbacks coach. He was the Washington quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator in 2018 and the offensive coordinator in Washington in 2019. O'Connell got his start in coaching in 2015 as the Cleveland Browns quarterback coach before spending a year in San Francisco as their special projects coach in 2016. New Viking General Manger Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was with the 49ers in 2016 along with O'Connell.

O'Connell had a brief playing career in the NFL after being drafted in the 3rd round in 2008 by the New England Patriots. He only appeared in 2 games in 2008 for the Patriots and was 4 for 6 passing for 23 yards. O'Connell was released by the Patriots in 2009 and was claimed by the Detroit Lions that season. He was claimed by the New York Jets in 2009 and spent 2 seasons there without seeing playing time in a regular season game. O'Connell was with the Jets and Dolphins in 2011 before one last stop with the San Diego Chargers in 2012.