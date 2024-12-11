New London Woman Helps Decorate White House for Christmas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- A New London woman in west-central Minnesota recently had the honor of helping decorate the White House for Christmas.

Tracy Clark of New London was one of 300 people from around the country who was chosen to help decorate the Capitol.

Tracy, mother of Army Specialist Ryane Clark, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010, left for Washington DC on Thanksgiving day and spent four days helping put up decorations.

We did 2,200 doves. So you will see them up in the grand foyer when you walk through there. They are all hanging up above.

Clark says there was a lot of red tape to go through and security, but she was honored to be chosen.

The Secret Service was all over the place. They are very, very friendly. They loved visiting with you. Go up and start talking to them, and they were easy to talk with.

Clark says this year's theme is the Season of Peace and Light, organized by First Lady Jill Biden, who addressed the decorators on several occasions.

Tracy also saw President Joe Biden at an event on The White House lawn before he left for Africa.

HGTV filmed the decorating, which will be aired on a special Sunday.