November is lung cancer awareness month. To learn more about lung cancer I was joined by Pulmonologist Dr. Robert Imel from CentraCare. He says lung cancer is an unchecked, unregulated growth of abnormal cells that start growing and don't stop growing. Dr. Imel explains the growth of this group of unhealthy cells or tumor keeps the healthy cells from growing and flourishing. As this tumor or unhealthy group of cells grow and it can disturb the blood supply and immune system.

Get our free mobile app

Dr. Imel says often times those suffering from stage 1-3 lung cancer don't experience any symptoms. Symptoms of lung cancer can include coughing up blood, experiencing a consistent cough or shortness of breath. When these symptoms occur, Dr. Imel says often times the lung cancer has advanced and spread to different parts of the body.

Dr. Imel says the way to catch lung cancer early is by screening. He explains sometimes lung cancer is caught somewhat by accident when a doctor notices something on the lung of a patient while they are in for something else. A screening can consist of a low dose CAT scan of the chest.

Risk factors for lung cancer are two things, age and a smoking history. Dr. Imel says if someone is a current or former smoker they are at high risk for lung cancer. He indicates people can get lung cancer if they have never been a smoker. Dr. Imel says 2nd hand smoke exposure, cities with high amounts of air population or high amounts of radon in your home can be risk factors. Non smokers of an advanced age can also experience lung cancer.

Dr. Imel says lung cancer appears to run in families but the consistent response is that these family members experience a similar smoking exposure life history. He says if you were a pack or half a pack a day smoker the recommendation is for a screening starting at the age of 50. Dr. Imel recommends the following website for information on screening; shouldiscreen.com.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. Robert Imel, it is available below.