What to Know About Infant Vaccinations in Central MN

The infant vaccination rate has decreased in recent years since the pandemic in 2020. CentraCare Peditrician Dr. Jessica Najarian-Bell joined me on WJON to talk about infant vaccinations. She is concerned about the trend of families choosing to not vaccinate their children and the consequences that will occur and have been occurring in other portions of the United States. Dr. Najarian-Bell says many parents are doing research on these vaccines and she appreciates that. She says the sources of where individuals are getting their information from should really come from proven case studies.

Get our free mobile app

Dr. Najarian-Bell says the first vaccines are recommended at birth with the next round scheduled for 2 months of age. She says she informs families before each vaccine what the disease is that the vaccine is preventing. Dr. Najarian-Bell also explains the side effects of the vaccine. Side effects are commonly fever or pain at the injection point. She indicates the disease that is being prevented outweighs any side effects that could occur.

Image Credit: Google Maps Image Credit: Google Maps loading...

Dr. Najarian-Bell explains many diseases that have been vaccinated against are diseases that largely went away. Measles in the disease that has resurfaced in parts of the country with the largest outbreaks in Texas. Dr. Najarian-Bell says measles is very contagious and an infected person can pass the disease on to numerous people. She says those who've been vaccinated are protected but those who are not are vulnerable.

The first vaccine recommended is the Hepatitis B vaccine at birth followed by another Hepatitis B, haemophilus influenzae, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine along with a liquid vaccination to prevent roto virus at 2 months of age. Dr. Najarian-Bell says the vaccinations given at 2 months of age are given in combinations which totals 3 shots.

The Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine is recommended at 1 year of age with a booster of that given at age 4. Dr. Najarian-Bell says there has been some resistance from parents to get their vaccine.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Najarian-Bell, it is available below.