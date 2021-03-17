St. Cloud Opens Permanent Community COVID Vaccination Site

ST. CLOUD -- Called a "game changer" a new COVID-19 community vaccination site has opened in St. Cloud.

The River's Edge Convention Center will now be the permanent site for large-scale vaccinations within central Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

Dr. Myles Spar is the National Medical Director for Vault Health who is administering the vaccines. He says their goal is to vaccination 1,000 people per week in downtown St. Cloud.

We try and really focus on access to the vaccine and making it easy for people. So when the state tells us a group is eligible, we're very efficient in making sure those people know that, how to register and they get in and get out.

Spar says they will be offering the Moderna vaccine and everyone who comes in to receive their first shot will automatically be schedule to receive their second shot 28 days later.

Janet Goligowski is the Human Services Public Health Director for Stearns County. She says this large scale vaccination site is an example of working together for the benefit of the community.

When vaccines started to become readily available, we knew this would be a great place for the state to get vaccines out here. It's accessible, people know where it is, you can easily register and then your in and out.

Spar says all eligible residents will be contacted directly once they have sign up for a vaccine appointment. You must have an appointment to get your vaccine.

The St. Cloud COVID-19 vaccination site will operate every Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for as long as it is needed.

St. Cloud is the sixth of its kind in Minnesota to offer a permanent community vaccination site, including Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester, Bloomington and St. Paul.