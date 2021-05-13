Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Return to Life Without Masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement today indicating fully-vaccinated Americans can return to life without wearing masks. This includes both indoors and outdoors and in crowds.

Exceptions include buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

This new recommendation is expected to have a significant impact on schools and businesses in the country.

These are recommendations from the CDC. Individual businesses and workplaces in Minnesota are still operating under state health department mandates and the Governor's Executive Orders at this point.

