SCSU Mandating Vaccines for Staff and Some Students

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities are mandating vaccines for all employees and some students. Those required to get a vaccine or weekly test include Students living in college or university-owned residence facilities, students participating in intercollegiate athletics and students required to vaccinate by their clinical or internship sites. Both St. Cloud State at St. Cloud Technical and Community College are members of the Minnesota State College system.

St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She says their goal is to protect the health of SCSU students and staff. She says a weekly test is an option for those choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Wacker says they want to make the tests easy to do and they don't want to burden students with this. She says face masks are required for all individuals regardless of vaccination status while indoors on campus. She says masking is not required for any outdoor campus events. Wacker says they are prepared to pivot to less restrictions if COVID-19 numbers locally fall and would be ready to move to more online learning if numbers increase. She says she believes the vaccinations, masking and tests will help students stay in school in person and allow for an uninterrupted school year. Wacker says "we can get through this together."

Dr. Wacker says with the new school year about to begin their is a buzz on campus with students and staff excited to be back. She says the excitement is more than normal with students not returning to campus last fall due to the pandemic.

