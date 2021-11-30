Black Friday Was a Big Day for Vaccines at CentraCare

CentraCare administered more than 1,400 vaccines last Friday on Black Friday. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says they had approximately 900 vaccines administered at the South point site in St. Cloud with more than 1,400 within CentraCare.

Get our free mobile app

Morris says:

You can call it Black Friday but we call it shot Friday. We just had a great response on that Black Friday.

Dr. Morris says this is the 2nd busiest day for vaccines for CentraCare with the busiest day happening on November 12. He says they vaccinated almost 1,500 people that day. Morris says he thinks people used the day off on the day after Thanksgiving to get themselves a booster, their children vaccinated or to start the vaccination series. He says mixing and matching vaccines is an effective way to get your booster. Dr. Morris says if you received a Moderna vaccine for example more than 6 months ago, getting a Pfizer vaccination for a booster would be a good idea.

Dr. Morris says the best way to schedule an appointment for a vaccination or booster vaccine is to contact CentraCare.com. Another option is to call 320-200-3200. Morris does caution that the phone lines tend to get busy so scheduling appointments online is best. He says they are taking walk-ins at their South Point location.