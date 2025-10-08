Governor Tim Walz and First Lady Gwen Walz rolled up their sleeves and got their flu and COVID shots today.

Partly because they want to help prevent severe bouts of influenza or COVID-19.

But they got their shots very publicly to make the point -- you have easy access to vaccines here in Minnesota.

"Our message today is simple: Minnesotans will continue to have the freedom to receive their vaccines," said Governor Walz.

"Home to the Mayo Clinic and some of the world’s foremost experts on health, in Minnesota we are guided by science and we believe in medical expertise. In Minnesota, your health decisions are between you and your doctor, not politicians in Washington."

Last month, Governor Walz signed an executive order directing the Minnesota Health Department to safeguard vaccine access.

That order provides for a standing protocol allowing pharmacists to provide COVID shots to people 3 years and older while reducing barriers and making sure vaccines are broadly available.

The executive order comes at a time of confusion around America caused by conflicting federal guidance on who should -- or can -- get what vaccinations.

Trump Administration Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and his department have shifted from blanket recommendations for Americans to get their shots to a "you decide" or "individual choice" policy.

That's created confusion in different states as to who should get vaccinations and who CAN get vaccinations.

But Minnesota Health Commissioner Dr. Brooke Cunningham says vaccines are some of our best tools at preventing serious illness from COVID or the flu.

"We don’t know yet how bad the respiratory season might be, so taking action now before it picks up is important," Cunningham says. "Talk to your health care provider about any and all vaccines recommended for you and your family."