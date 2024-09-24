What Central Minnesotans Need to Know About Prostate Cancer

September is prostate cancer awareness month. Dr. Shawn McGee from CentraCare joined me on WJON to talk about what prostate cancer is and if men can survive it. The prostate is designed as a male only fertility organ. Dr. McGee says as men get older the prostate can take on more of a urinary problem because it wraps around the urethra toward the bladder which can cause issues with urination. He says an enlarged prostate can cause problems for men which can lead to peeing more often or a weaker stream.

Dr. McGee indicates 1 in 6 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lifetime but only 3% of those will die of prostate cancer. He says the likelihood of a man getting prostate cancer becomes greater if you have a family member who also had prostate cancer. Dr. McGee says screening is recommended for all men over 50 but if a family member had prostate cancer screening earlier than 50 could be recommended. An annual screening is suggested.

Dr. McGee says the majority of men diagnosed with prostate cancer are diagnosed in stage 1 or 2, meaning it hasn't spread. He says prostate cancer rarely spreads to other parts of the body. Dr. McGee says it possible for some men to live many years with prostate cancer. He explains prostate cancer usually doesn't come with many symptoms early on. A change in urinary stream doesn't necessary mean prostate cancer but it can. Dr. McGee says if they have a diagnosis of prostate enlargement they can prescribe medication to help men pee better.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. Shawn McGee from CentraCare, it is available below.