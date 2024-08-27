Wet Hay Causes Stearns County Barn Fire

NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Wet hay bales are believed to have caused a barn fire in western Stearns County Monday.

The sheriff's office got a call at around 10:50 p.m. Monday. The caller reported seeing flames inside the barn in the 31000 block of County Road 18 in North Fork Township.

The caller said the barn had an unknown number of cows inside.

The homeowner, Brian Kollman, entered the barn, noticed wet hay bales had caught fire, and began fighting the fire with a garden hose. The Brooten Fire Department arrived and put out the flames.

None of the animals were harmed in the fire and the building sustained minor damage.

