ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There was a small fire at Westwood Elementary School on Tuesday.

St. Cloud police say the initial call came in at 9:00 a.m.

St. Cloud Area School District officials say all students and staff are safe and have been evacuated from the building.

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The St. Cloud Fire Department and St. Cloud Police Department are on the scene and have the situation under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal. The students are in a designated area away from the building and are being supervised.

The district is asking that families not come to the school at this time in order to keep the surrounding roads clear for emergency vehicles and first responders.

Police say the reunification process is underway with students and their parents at Westwood Community Church located at 5719 Walnut Drive.

City agencies are working with the school district to assess the building and future occupancy of the structure with primary concerns of air quality and cleanup of the area affected by the fire.