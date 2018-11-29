Wesley G. Kral, 84, Princeton

March 11, 1934 - November 28, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 3, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton, for Wesley G. Kral. He passed away at the age of 84 on November 28, 2018, at the Wellstead of Rogers. Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, following services.

Wesley George Kral was born on March 11, 1934, to George Wesley and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Hinz) Kral in the Township of Orrock, MN. After receiving a certificate of completion of the eighth grade, Wesley went on to receive his GED from Princeton High School. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force as a radio operator and clerk in the Korean War from 1952 until 1956. He married Leona (Eisenbraun) Peterson, joining their families, on August 10, 1984. Wesley had many careers throughout his life, including being a carpenter, mailman, maintenance engineer, cab driver, and laborer. His main passion was being a barber and teaching others to cut flat tops. He continued to barber into his later years. Wesley also enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, playing music, and dancing with Leona. Above all else, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend to many, and jokester who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Wesley is survived by sons, Jerry (Vicki) Kral, David (Lori) Kral; daughters, Cary (Joel) Gindele, Mary (David) Swanson; step-children, Jerry (Barb) Peterson, Joan Shearer; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Leona, and three siblings.