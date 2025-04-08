Wesley D. Johnson Jr., 54, Sartell

May 25, 1970 - April 5, 2025

Wesley “Wes” D. Johnson, age 54 of Sartell, MN passed away peacefully on April 5, 2025, with his family lovingly surrounding him, following a courageous bout with cancer.

Wes was born May 25, 1970, to Wesley & Patricia (Hammond) Johnson in Edina, MN. He spent his childhood in Edina, graduated from Edina High School in 1988, and went on to attend the University of Minnesota, where he graduated with a B.A. in International Relations. He met Kumaree Amries, a nursing student at the time, while working at the University of MN Hospital and Clinics, and they married in 2001. He stepped into the financial advising sector, moved to Sartell in 2002, and went on to work for Morgan Stanley, ING Direct, E*Trade, and most recently Cetera.

Wes and Kumaree welcomed a son, Raj Alexander Johnson, in 2006, and Wes took pride in watching him grow up, coaching his baseball and basketball teams, and attending his graduation from St. John’s Preparatory School in 2024.

Wes was an avid golfer and spent many rounds at Sartell’s Blackberry Ridge Golf Club, especially with his good friend Bob. He was a faithful MN sports fan, enjoying the Vikings, Timberwolves, Twins, and the Wild. But, most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and the simple things in life.

Wes is survived by his wife, Kumaree, son, Raj; parents Wes and Pat Johnson; sister Jolene (Andy) Tucker; mother-in-law Neermati (Neila) Amries; brothers-in-law Tony (Michelle) and Kevin Amries; nephews Ben and John Tucker, and Izaak Amries; nieces Brooke Tucker, Makayla, Maya, and Ariana Amries; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is preceded in death by father-in-law Bobby Amries.

A private family gathering has been planned. In lieu of flowers, cards can be sent to the family’s home. Your support and condolences are deeply appreciated during this difficult time.