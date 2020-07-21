Wesley A. Glein, 86, Foley

February 13, 1934 - July 19, 2020

Wesley A. Glein, age 86, of Foley, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Glendorado Lutheran Church. Rev. Shari Routh will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at the Church. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Wesley A. Glein was born Feb. 13, 1934 in rural Foley, MN to Alfred and Nina (Stuart) Glein. He grew up on the family farm with his siblings, Grace, Eldon, and Doney. After graduating from Foley High School, he married Grace Olson on Dec. 30, 1955. They purchased 160 acres and established their farm. Later they purchased additional property to enlarge the farm where they raised 4 children. Wesley also worked construction for many years. He retired as a Union 49er in 1992 and continued to farm until his death.

Wesley is survived by his wife, Grace, of 64 years; children: Sharon (Doug) Meyer, Karen Glein, Glen (Jacquie Chmielewski) Glein, daughter-in-law Becky Glein; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and brother Eldon Glein. He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Glein, his parents, Alfred and Nina Glein; brother, Doney Glein and sister, Grace Larson.