January 3, 1960 - January 20, 2026

Memorial Services will be held 11am on Friday, January 30, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Wendy L. Jehoich, age 66, who passed away Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Tom Friedl will officiate the service. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids at a later date. Visitation will be 4-7pm Thursday, and one hour prior to services on Friday.

Wendy was born January 3, 1960 in St. Cloud to Floyd and Kathleen (Spiering) Graham. She married Randy Jehoich on June 29, 1991 in Sauk Rapids. Wendy lived in the St. Cloud area for most of her life, working in the Business Office at CentraCare.

Wendy was a creative spirit who cherished the comfort of home, the beauty of everyday moments, and the people she loved most. She could often be found curled up with a good book—sometimes reading late into the night—with her two puppies sleeping peacefully on her lap. Wendy eagerly awaited summer all year long, dreaming of sunny days spent relaxing in the pool. An imaginative soul at heart, Wendy enjoyed music, crafts, and color. She spent her spare time tending to her plants, exploring holistic wellness, and diving into DIY projects.

Wendy’s family—her husband, children, and grandchildren—were the center of her world. She loved when they came to visit and would happily make a cauldron of homemade mac n’ cheese for everyone. Wendy was always excited for a family movie night with popcorn, a Zoom date with her sisters, or an afternoon spent cuddling her grandbabies.

Wendy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Randy of St. Cloud; Son, Andrew (Cassandra) Price of Freeport; Daughters, Jessica (Garret) Noling of Battle Lake, Kiersty (Binh Nguyen) Jehoich of Maple Grove, Kenzey (Joey) Hyde of Litchfield and Shaely (Roland Kosbab) Jehoich of Alexandria; Grandchildren, Katrina, Natalie, Tobias, Rauri, Bennett, Leo, and Ryker; Sisters, Peg Ferguson of Duluth, Becky Graham of St. Paul, Julie Graham (Bruce Hedlund) of Salem, OR, Jennie Graham of Kimball; Brother-in-law, Paul Jones of Hutchinson; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Amii Jones.