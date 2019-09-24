Wendilia C. “Wendy” Spanier, 84, St. Cloud

February 15, 1935 - September 22, 2019

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Wendilia C. “Wendy” Spanier, age 84, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Assumption Community Home in Cold Spring. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl, Reverend Gregory Lieser and Reverend Vincent Lieser will officiate. Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery in Richmond. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Wendy was born on February 15, 1935 to John and Theresia (Schramel) Schmitz in Wakefield Township, Stearns County, Minnesota. After grade school, she worked for St. Benedict’s Monastery as a gardener, cook and butcher. She later worked for Burlington Northern Railroad fixing rail cars in the car shops in Waite Park. She finished her working career, retiring from Stone Container in St. Cloud. She was united in marriage to Harold N. Spanier on July 3, 1981 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. They were married for 37 years. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Wendy was a loving wife, sister and aunt, who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed giving of her time and talents by volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Church of the Week and the St. Cloud Food Shelf. Wendy enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden and canning many batches of sauerkraut and pickles. Wendy also enjoyed being creative, often baking wedding cakes and putting together flower bouquets for new couples, embroidering dish towels and crochet work. She also enjoyed spending time at her cabin on Lake Minnewaska, where she could often be found fishing. Wendy also enjoyed going on vacation to Branson.

She is survived by her brothers, Othmar (Marilyn), Victor (Delores), Roman (Dorothy) Schmitz; sisters, Genevieve Roering, and Theresia Sand; sisters-in-law, Marcy (Dale) Voss, and Dolores Spanier and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold, on August 7, 2018; brothers and sisters-in-law, Christ (Hildegard), Michael (Virginia), Edwin (Bernadette), Oswald (Delores), and Melvin (Genevieve); sister and brother-in-law, Marie (Celestine) Pierskalla; brothers-in-law, Virgil Roering and Sylvester Sand, and Delbert Spanier; and her beloved German Shepherds, Ginger and Duchess.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to the staff of Assumption Community Home, St. Croix Hospice and Fr. Thomas Andert for their loving and compassionate care of Wendy.