Wellness Group Hosting Winter Therapy Walks at Warner Lake

CLEARWATER -- If you find yourself feeling the winter blues, you can get out and enjoy some fresh air and reconnect with nature during a series of therapy walks this month.

Health and wellness group True Nature is hosting a couple of winter forest therapy walks at Warner Lake in Clearwater.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 10th and 17th, and includes a walk along wooded trails, sharing circles, and a small tea ceremony. A maximum of ten people can participate in the event.

Saturday's walk is full, but there are openings available for the 17th. To register you can visit the link below:

