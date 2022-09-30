“Weird And Bizarre” Course Offered Through District 742

Skeptics and believers alike are welcomed to enroll for District 742's adult education course titled "Philosophy of the Weird and Bizarre." The course is slated to be taught by philosophy professor John Houston and will feature discussions about Bigfoot, ghosts, psychics and other unexplained phenomena.

Tim Lyon Tim Lyon loading...

Houston, who has been a professor for 15 years, has lined up six guest speakers for the class, which meets Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom beginning October 6th.

attachment-branimir-balogovic-yY66QAbGxq4-unsplash loading...

Among the speakers set to join the class are a career paranormal investigator, two members of the Minnesota Bigfoot Research Team, a demonologist who has participated in an exorcism and the creator of the History Channel's Monster Quest.

Do you think ghosts, Bigfoot, psychics, and other reported unexplained phenomena really exist? Join horror author and philosophy professor John Houston as we explore the world of the weird and bizarre and the philosophy that surrounds it. Believers and skeptics welcome! This class is a an online class. Participants will be sent a zoom link before the first class.

frompasttofuture via Unsplash frompasttofuture via Unsplash loading...

The class costs $47 and those interested can enroll on the District 742 website.

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way