Weekend Snow Expected for Southern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Accumulating snow is expected this weekend with a medium chance for 2 or more inches of snow across southern Minnesota and part of west-central Wisconsin.

Some higher totals will be possible farther south along and south of the I-90 corridor.

So far in January, St. Cloud has had 5.4 inches of snow, which is 2.3 inches below normal. And, the National Weather Service says, for the season we've had 28.7 inches of snow, which is still 2.4 inches above normal. Compared to last season, we had 35.6 inches of snow at this same time last year.

The warming trend begins today with a cool and mostly cloudy day. We could see some flurries tonight with more snow chances coming this weekend. Also, this weekend expect the warming trend to top out around freezing.

