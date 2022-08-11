Weekend Rain in Minnesota Helps Ease Dry Conditions A Bit

UNDATED -- After last weekend's widespread rainfall, the dry conditions across the state have eased a bit.

Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, an improvement from 34 percent a week ago.

Eleven percent of the state is still in a moderate drought, down from 14 percent a week ago.

And, three percent is in a severe drought down from four percent a week ago.

The National Weather Service says so far this month we've officially had .99 inches of rain in St. Cloud, which is .22 below normal. For the summer months of June, July and August we've had 8.63 inches of rain, which is .07 above normal. For the entire year so far we've had 22.38 inches of precipitation, which is 4.55 above normal.

The next chance for rain in the state is late Thursday and early Friday morning. Showers with some embedded thunder will move across the area overnight tonight through Friday night. Isolated areas of heavy rain are possible.