Weekend Rain Helps Slow Northeastern Minnesota Wildfire

ISABELLA -- Weekend rain and high humidity helped halt the spread of the large wildfire in the Superior National Forest.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says the Greenwood Lake fire stayed at 25,991 acres as of Sunday morning and is 14% contained.

Crews were able to use Mother Nature's help to improve firelines on the west and north portions of the blaze. Fuel breaks were also being built to the east along Highway 1 and crews were working to protect structures near the town of Isabella.

The fire continues to threaten homes, cabins, and recreational sites. So far, 14 primary structures and 57 outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire.

A total of 472 personnel are actively working to bring the fire into full suppression.

Get our free mobile app

A lightning strike started the Greenwood Lake fire in the Superior National Forest back on August 15th.

The John Ek and Whelp Fires in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness remain at 1,563 acres and 50 acres, respectively, with no containment. Those fires have prompted officials to close the BWCA until at least September 3rd.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.