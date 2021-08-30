Weekend Rain Helps Slow Northeastern Minnesota Wildfire
ISABELLA -- Weekend rain and high humidity helped halt the spread of the large wildfire in the Superior National Forest.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office says the Greenwood Lake fire stayed at 25,991 acres as of Sunday morning and is 14% contained.
Crews were able to use Mother Nature's help to improve firelines on the west and north portions of the blaze. Fuel breaks were also being built to the east along Highway 1 and crews were working to protect structures near the town of Isabella.
The fire continues to threaten homes, cabins, and recreational sites. So far, 14 primary structures and 57 outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire.
A total of 472 personnel are actively working to bring the fire into full suppression.
A lightning strike started the Greenwood Lake fire in the Superior National Forest back on August 15th.
The John Ek and Whelp Fires in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness remain at 1,563 acres and 50 acres, respectively, with no containment. Those fires have prompted officials to close the BWCA until at least September 3rd.
