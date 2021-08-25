Red Cross Providing Overnight Shelter as MN Wildfire Grows

BABBITT -- The American Red Cross is partnering with St. Louis County and Lake County Emergency Management to create an overnight shelter for people displaced by the northeastern Minnesota wildfires.

The Red Cross has turned the Temporary Evacuation Point at the Babbitt Municipal Center into an overnight shelter.

A new evacuation order Monday affected approximately 50 cabins and homes as the Greenwood Lake fire swelled to nearly 20,000 acres. The most recent evacuation order adds to a list of about 100 homes and cabins cleared last week.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike and was discovered on August 15th. It is located approximately 15 miles southwest of the town of Isabella in the Superior National Forest.

The Red Cross has assigned 30 volunteers from Minnesota and the Dakotas to assist those affected by the fire with shelter, food, relief supplies, and health services.

