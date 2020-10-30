Week Four Prep Football Schedule

The Rocori Spartans will take on Becker at New London-Spicer High School Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

The Spartans are 3-0 on the season with wins over Big Lake, Waseca and Willmar on their resume. The Bulldogs are 2-0 with wins over Spring Lake Park and Big Lake.

Elsewhere, the Tech Tigers are in action for the first time since week one and will head to Sauk Rapids to take on the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm. The Tigers fell to Hutchinson in week one and have been quarantining since then, while the Storm are 0-3 despite very competitive games against Willmar and Elk River the last two weeks.

Sartell will hit the road and play at Alexandria as they look to bounce back after back-to-back losses against tough Bemidji and Moorhead teams put their record at 1-2 on the season. The Cardinals are 2-1 so far in 2020.

On Saturday, the Cathedral Crusaders will take on Holy Family Catholic at Tech High School for a 1 p.m. matinee. The Crusaders are 1-2 on the season after beating Little Falls last weekend. The Fire is 0-3 on the year.

The Apollo Eagles will not play this week as they continue to quarantine.