Wednesday Night Crash Sends Litchfield Man to the Hospital

FOREST PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Litchfield man was hurt after crashing his vehicle southwest of Watkins Wednesday night.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Jonathan Kellen was heading north on County Road 2 when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

The crash happened at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 36000 block of County Road 2 in Forest Prairie Township. Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Kellen was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital for treatment and then was booked into the county jail on suspicion of DUI.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz