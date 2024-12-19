Wednesday Night Crash Sends Litchfield Man to the Hospital
FOREST PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Litchfield man was hurt after crashing his vehicle southwest of Watkins Wednesday night.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Jonathan Kellen was heading north on County Road 2 when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
The crash happened at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 36000 block of County Road 2 in Forest Prairie Township. Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Kellen was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital for treatment and then was booked into the county jail on suspicion of DUI.
