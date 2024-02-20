Webinar: Connecting New Americans to Job Opportunities

UNDATED (WJON News) - In Minnesota, there are less than 100,000 unemployed people statewide; as a result, businesses are having to get creative to find a workforce.

Careerforce, a service of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, is offering a look into newly resettled Minnesotans and how to connect with them for employment opportunities.

“Workforce Wednesday – Supporting the New American Workforce” is an online seminar on Wednesday, March 6th at 11:00. Registration is required for the event, and an additional 30-minute “Workforce Wednesday: Unplugged” question and answer session immediately following the seminar.

The presentation will feature an overview of resettlement operations in Minnesota and real-world examples of how businesses are connecting new Americans to employment opportunities.

Scheduled to appear in the online seminar:

Ahmed (Jaffer) Mohamud - Mankato Team Co-coordinator, MN Council of Churches (MCC), Refugee Services

- Mankato Team Co-coordinator, MN Council of Churches (MCC), Refugee Services Becca Hovland - Director of Refugee Services, CAPI USA

- Director of Refugee Services, CAPI USA Hassan Salim - Employment Consortium Coordinator, Luther Social Service of Minnesota

- Employment Consortium Coordinator, Luther Social Service of Minnesota Jessica O’Brien - Employment and Workforce Specialist, Department of Human Services Resettlement Programs Office

- Employment and Workforce Specialist, Department of Human Services Resettlement Programs Office Mohamed Haashi - Program Manager, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota - Central, MN

- Program Manager, Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota - Central, MN Robin Christianson, CCAP, NCRI - Economic Empowerment Director, CAP LP

For registration information, and a list of speakers at the seminar, find the registration link here.

