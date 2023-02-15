Weather Related Announcements for Wednesday, February 15th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, February 15th, 2023:
Schools (2 hours late):
-- Albany area (no morning preschool, kids company opens at 8:00 a.m.)
-- Benton Stearns Education Program (Voyagers, Pioneers, and New Frontiers)
-- Brainerd (no morning early childhood or fun and friends)
-- Catholic Community Schools
-- Eden Valley-Watkins (no am preschool)
-- Foley
-- Holdingford
-- Paynesville Area
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran
-- ROCORI (no morning preschool)
-- Royalton (no morning math or preschool)
-- St. John's Prep
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice (No breakfast will be served, There will be no morning athletics/activities practices. All a.m. School Readiness and EC classes are canceled ,Afternoon and evening classes will run as scheduled, Adult Education Classes (ABE): 8:30 a.m. classes are canceled, KidStop will open at 8:00 a.m., No a.m. Childcare at Hillside, Kids Club at Rice opens at 10:00 a.m
-- St. Cloud Area Schools: ( All a.m. and p.m. preschool classes, as well as Kids Connection, are canceled for the day ,All Early Childhood Family Education morning classes are canceled , Special Education Birth to 3 services will start two hours late., Breakfast served on an individual basis/request)
-- Sartell-St. Stephen: (No breakfast served, Morning preschool classes are canceled, KIDSTART & KIDSTOP will be open at 8:00 a.m. , Any medications scheduled within the first two hours of the school day should be administered at home)
If you have a weather announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
