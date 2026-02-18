UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, February 18th:

SCHOOLS:

--Eden Valley-Watkins schools will be closing early today. Watkins Elementary at 12:45 p.m., Eden Valley Elementary at 1:00 p.m., and Eden Valley-Watkins High School at 1:15 p.m. There will be no afternoon preschool.

--Paynesville Area Schools will be closing two hours early today. There will be no afternoon preschool.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

