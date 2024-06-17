Weather Announcements for Tuesday, June 18th, 2024

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, June 18th, 2024.

MISCELLANEOUS

-- Morrison, Benton, & Stearns Soil & Water Conservation Districts 2024 Cultivating Conservation Field Day has been postponed.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi