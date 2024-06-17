Weather Announcements for Tuesday, June 18th, 2024

Weather Announcements for Tuesday, June 18th, 2024

Photo by Ashwini Chaudhary on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, June 18th, 2024.

MISCELLANEOUS

-- Morrison, Benton, & Stearns Soil & Water Conservation Districts 2024 Cultivating Conservation Field Day has been postponed.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.  
Categories: Closings, From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON