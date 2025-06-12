Weather Announcements for Thursday, June 12th, 2025

Weather Announcements for Thursday, June 12th, 2025

Thinkstock

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Thursday, June 12th, 2025

-- Due to forecasted weather conditions, the Rock the Riverside music event in Sauk Rapids has been postponed. The bands have been rescheduled to September 4th.

-- Handshakes with Heroes at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids has been postponed.  It will be rescheduled at a later date.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

If you have a weather announcement, you can call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.   

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON