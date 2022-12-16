Wayne Willard Seppelt, 84, Foley

January 12, 1938 - December 14, 2022

attachment-Wayne Seppelt loading...

Wayne Seppelt, age 84 of Foley passed away December 14, 2022 at The Gardens of Foley Nursing Center. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Rev. Mike Kellog will officiate. Lunch will follow at Jack and Jim’s event center. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Wayne Willard Seppelt was born January 12, 1938 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to William and Clara (Schraut) Seppelt. He graduated from St Cloud Tech High School and entered the US Navy where he was honorably discharged after four years of service. His time in the service was spent in the South Pacific, where Wayne learned to scuba dive and spearfish. On May 30, 1961 he married his wife Bonnie Brunn. As a career, Wayne was a skilled carpenter and oversaw maintenance at the Air Federal Reserve Base in Duluth and Minneapolis. Along the way, Wayne took pride in building several custom homes for his family. An avid outdoorsman, Wayne explored virtually every area of Northern Minnesota, including fishing on Lake Superior, ice fishing in the boundary waters, deer hunting, and, most importantly, many happy years with his family at their Lake Vermilion cabin. He especially loved teaching his 8 grandchildren how to fish, and watching them play on his beach and dock. Wayne kept the boathouse refrigerator stocked for visitors with bait, cold pop, and long neck bottles of Coors Light. Wayne also spent many years vacationing with Bonnie across Europe and Asia, seeing many amazing places. He especially enjoyed Alaska, visiting several times. He commonly asked his daughter who works for Delta “Are there any flights open? We will go anywhere”. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 61 year, Bonnie, Brooklyn Park and daughters: Vikki (Jeff) Young, Plymouth; Terri (Jeff) Miller, Eagan; and Wendi (Jim) Kelly, St. Paul. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, brother: David (Jean) Seppelt of Plymouth; sisters: Mary (Mike) Kittridge, Sauk Rapids, and Betty (Dale) Ness, Cushing. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clem Seppelt.