Wayne Patten, 87, Starbuck

July 1, 1933 - January 1, 2021

Funeral Services will be at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Wayne Patten, age 87 of Starbuck, MN, who passed away January 1. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

Wayne Leslie Patten was born July 1, 1933, in Princeton to Guy and Mabel (House) Patten. He was the youngest of two boys and grew up with his brother Don on their family farm, four miles north of Princeton. At the age of 20, Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Army. In the spring of 1954, he was deployed and stationed in Italy where he served as a communication specialist until receiving the telegram that his father passed away in December of 1955. Wayne was honorably discharged from service in 1956 and took over the family farming operation. On September 29, 1956, Wayne married the girl of his dreams, Marcy Johnson, of Milaca. Together they raised their three children, Sandy, Susan, and Larry, on the same farm in which he was raised.

Wayne worked and managed his family farm for over four decades before proudly handing over the operation to his son, Larry, in 1998. Together, they continued to farm the 280 acres of land, 65 head of dairy cows, and pigs. In addition to farming, Wayne also drove fuel truck part time for Park Alignment and drove grain truck for Grows Farm Supply. Additionally, Wayne served on the board for Glendorado Farmers Insurance Company for many years and worked for his extended Shelly family as a farmhand for a few years after he retired.

While his work life was always busy and he worked tireless hours, he always found time to lend a hand to anyone in need. Wayne was a lifelong member of the Princeton United Methodist Church where he volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program. He also stayed busy as an active member of the American Legion Post 216.

Wayne’s hobbies included fishing, hunting, bowling, and restoring vintage tractors. He loved to travel, and greatly enjoyed his salmon fishing trips to Lake Michigan, his abroad travels to Europe, and many family excursions across the United States. He loved spending time with his wife, Marcy, and together they enjoyed playing cards, going dancing, having long conversations over a good cup of coffee, and hosting parties with their many friends. Above all else, Wayne loved his family who will miss his big hugs, quick-wit, raised eyebrows, and his cheesy camera smile.

Wayne will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his daughters, Sandy (Brad) Burklund of Starbuck and Susan (Kenny) Kettelhodt of Zimmerman; his daughter-in-law, Kristi Santema of Princeton; eight grandchildren, Andrew Burklund, Chelsey Kruchten, Kyle Burklund, Alex Fay, Ben Kettelhodt, Sophie Patten, Ricky Patten, Cassie Patten; and five great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Londyn, Leo, Nora, and Millard. Wayne was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marcy; his son, Larry; his parents; and his brother.