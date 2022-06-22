Wayne J. Fandel, 78, St. Cloud

November 27, 1943 - June 20, 2022

Memorial Services celebrating the life of Wayne J. Fandel age 78, of St. Cloud, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Wayne passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after a three-year battle with cancer. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

Wayne was born on November 27, 1943 in St. Cloud the only son of Donald and Margaret (Gohman) Fandel. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1962. Wayne served honorably in the United States Army. Wayne married Joyce Streit on April 16, 1966 and gained eight brothers and sisters. He worked for the United States Postal Service from 1966 until 2005. Wayne also worked for Tenvoorde Ford from 2005 until 2021. He lived in St. Cloud all of his life.

Wayne enjoyed road trips in the summer and fall with his family. He enjoyed time on his computer, reading and puzzles. He also loved the many events he spent with his grandchildren.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce; children, Chris (Jodi) of St. Cloud and Brian (Lynn) of Sartell; grandchildren, Brent, Amber (Corey) Mees, Payton, Kendall; great-granddaughters, Hailey Rose and Bentley; great-grandsons, Talon, Brayden, Greyson and Mannix; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Tony and Lucy Streit; and sister-in-law, Anita Nistler.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lalley and Dr. Jurgens and their staff, Amanda and Ashley with CentraCare home care and hospice and the Quiet Oaks staff.