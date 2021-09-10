Wayne Gall, 81, Morrill

February 12, 1940 - September 9, 2021

Wayne Gall, age 81, of Morrill, passed away on September 9, 2021 at The Landings of Sauk Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 PM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morrill, MN. Rev. Mathew Langager will officiate. Visitation will take place from 11 AM – 1 PM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Wayne Gall was born Feb. 12, 1940 to Edward & Irene (Vouk) Gall in Pierz, MN. He began school at age five in a one room school house, and according to Wayne he graduated from school at the age of 12.

Wayne’s first job away from home was in Cut Bank Montana where he worked in the grain fields at age 15. After the grain fields he enlisted as a Merchant Marine at age 16 & sailed the Great Lakes. In the 60’s he started working as a cement finisher and soon became foreman in Mpls. MN. This lead him to start up his own construction business, Wayne Gall Construction. He also farmed, sold barn equipment, and raised cattle, pigs and buffalo.

In his leisure time he loved to race and do local pulls. He took 5 world records in snowmobile racing and collected over 100 1st place trophies in tractor and truck pulls. Sports were a big highlight as well and making many wagers. It didn’t necessarily matter who won the game, but picking the right team to win the bet. But most of all his greatest joy was his family.

He is survived by his wife Karen (Wyatt) of 44 years; children, Wayne Jr. of Pierz, Gwen (Larry) Brausen of Pierz, Scott of Little Falls, April (Ryan) Johannes of Royalton & Lisa (Nate) Popp of Royalton; 8 grandchildren, Cavlin (Courtney) Brausen, Zachary (Nick) Brausen, Jada, Jace, Aaron & Levi Johannes & Olivia and Mya Popp; 3 great grandchildren, Abigail, Ava and Cole Brausen; siblings, Robert (Joan) Gall, brother in law Terry Gorecki and mother in law Gwen Wyatt.

Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shirley Chouniard & Sharon Gorecki; Father in Law Melvin Wyatt; Infant daughter Brenda and infant grandson Joseph.