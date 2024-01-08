Wayne E. Miller, 50, Clearwater

December 3, 1973 - December 30, 2023

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Wayne E. Miller, age 50, of Clearwater. Wayne passed away December 30, 2023 at his home. Burial will take place in the St. Luke’s Parish Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Wayne was born December 3rd, 1973 in St. Cloud, MN to Allen and Patricia Miller. He graduated from Annandale High School, class of 1993. In 2005 he moved to Sheridan, MT to help run a cattle ranch. He moved back to Minnesota in 2013, where he finished his working life as a general laborer at J & P concrete.

Wayne had a passion for hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He enjoyed playing cornhole, making people laugh & smile, and spending time with friends & family. He had a great love for all animals, large or small, but his dog Nikita was held most dearly in his heart. He was extremely talented, a jack of all trades, and was incredibly hardworking.

Wayne is survived by his father Allen of Clearwater MN; children Austin of St. Cloud, MN and Montana of Willmar, MN; brother Michael (Tracy) of Elk Mound, WI.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia.