Wayne D. Zimmerman, 78, St. Cloud

September 22, 1943 - May 10, 2022

Wayne D. Zimmerman, 78, of St. Cloud lost his battle with bone cancer on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at Country Villa Assisted Living in Sartell.

Wayne was born on September 22, 1943 in St. Cloud to O.A. “Bud” and Leona (Kremers) Zimmerman. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1961. He proudly served in the US Army as a medic. Wayne married Dorene M. Diedrich on May 29, 1965 at St. Mary’s Cathedral. He was employed at NSP in St. Cloud for 38 years, retiring as a line crew foreman in 2000. Wayne also was a hockey referee in St. Cloud for over 30 years, and was inducted in to the St. Cloud Hockey Hall of Fame in 1998. He also was a minor official for SCSU men’s and women’s hockey which he enjoyed immensely. Wayne was a proud member of IBEW Local 160 for 57 years, serving as president and business rep. for many years. He also was a member of the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428.

Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending the duck season at the duck shack. Wayne treasured spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his distinctive voice and big heart; he was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Dorene; children, Kristi (Jeremy) Mortensen of Princeton, Kurt (Joyce) of Sauk Rapids, Kenna Weller of St. Cloud, Kami Zimmerman of St. Cloud; eight grandchildren, Rachel, Elizabeth, Caleb, Eli, Natalie, Isaac, Sam, Anna; sister, Linda (Oz) Adelman of Little Falls; and special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Wanda Warrick.

A special thank you to Country Villa staff, especially Sarah, Arlene and Kat for their outstanding care. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Courtney and the staff of St. Croix Hospice.

Memorial services to celebrate Wayne’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, with military honors taking place at end of services. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church.