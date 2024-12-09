Wayne C. Dingman, 75, Waite Park

July 9, 1949 - December 6, 2024

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Wayne C. Dingman who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Wayne was born on July 9, 1949 to Carl and Florentine (Steinhofer) Dingman. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Wayne married Kathleen Phillippi on May 5, 1973 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked as a RN for the VA for 36 years and for the Coborn’s Cancer Center for 7 years before retiring. Wayne enjoyed reading, relaxing in his recliner watching his favorite shows, football, photography, and spending time with his family. He was a hard worker and enjoyed the simple life.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kay of St. Cloud; children, Carrie (Eric) Fuller of Rice, Michael (Lindsay) Dingman of Sartell, Sarah (Cory) Mead of Albany, and Carl Dingman of Eagan; grandchildren, Chloe, Eliott, Silas, Annelise, Bjorn, Paige, and Rylee; siblings, Audrey (Dave) Anderson of Princeton, Linda (Larry) Ellison of St. Paul Park, Alan (Diane) Dingman of St. Stephen, Dale (Arlene) Dingman of St. Cloud, Jane (Gene) Szczech of Luxemberg, Joyce Dingman of St. Cloud, Gary Dingman of St. Cloud, Roger (Lori) Dingman of Apple Valley; and many nieces and nephews. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents.