September 8, 1947 - October 10, 2025

Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 20, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley for Lelani Faith Jansen, age 78, who passed away at her home in Watkins. Father Don Wagner to officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to service and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Eden Valley.

Loni was born on September 8, 1947 in Minneapolis to Earl and LaVera (Gage) Hecker. She married William “Bill” Jansen January 27, 1968 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Loni worked in the lunch room at Eden Valley-Watkins Schools and was a CNA at the Watkins Nursing Home for many years. She was a kind and thoughtful caretaker. Loni spent much of her life caring for others, she stayed at home raising her five children on the family farm until all of her children were in school. She was often seen at all of her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to casinos. Loni was so witty and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, often giving them a hard time. She made a house, a home, and gave herself selflessly.

She is survived by her son, Tom (Dawn) Jansen of Manannah; daughters, Karen Buschette of River Falls, WI, Ann (Joel) McCann of Litchfield, and Susie (Kevon) McCarney of Eden Valley; brother Dennis Hecker of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Reese, Halle, Luke, Whitney, Abby, Sydney, Jack, Peyton, Ellaree, Pearce, and William; and great-grandchild, Teddy.

Loni is preceded in death by her husband, Bill in 2017; daughter, Jane Jansen; sister, Beverly; and son-in-law, Brad Buschette.