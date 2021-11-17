Watkins Man Found Incompetent to Face Sexual Assault Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A Watkins man accused of sexually assaulting a former classmate has been found mentally incompetent to face the charge.

The alleged assault happened in August while the woman was riding in a vehicle with 22-year-old Fernando Andrews.

The woman said she went to hang out with Andrews, who was a former classmate, but when they started driving, he began trying to hold her hands and kiss her. Court records show Andrews pulled the car over on a dirt road in South Haven, pulled her shirt down, bit her bare breast, and put his hand down her pants.

Court records allege he tried to pull the woman toward him but she pulled away and faced the window. Andrews then allegedly urinated on her.

Get our free mobile app

The victim was able to escape and run to a house for help when Andrews parked and again tried to sexually assault her. A woman cared for the victim until police arrived and took her to the hospital for a sexual assault examination.

The results of the mental competency examination were returned last week and a judge made the ruling at a hearing in Stearns County District Court Wednesday.

Andrews is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion. The criminal case against him is on hold unless his mental competency can be restored.

LOOK: 50 photos of American life in 2020

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state