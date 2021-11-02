Warmer Weather On the Way

UNDATED -- The cooler temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday into mid-November favors warmer than normal temperatures.

The normal high in St. Cloud for this time of the year is 47 degrees, the normal low is 29 degrees.

National Weather Service

Another cool day Tuesday with below normal temperatures.

Get our free mobile app

Expect a mostly sunny day with some afternoon/evening cloudiness that could provide for some brief sprinkles or flurries.

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota