ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We will be enjoying near record highs in central Minnesota this weekend.

The National Weather Service says the forecasted high on Saturday is 53 degrees. The record high for the date is 56 degrees, set in 1980.

The forecasted high for Sunday is 52 degrees. The record high for that date is 53 degrees, set in 2006.

The forecasted high for Monday is 49 degrees. The record for that date is 57 degrees, set in 2017.

The normal high in St. Cloud for this time of the year is 36 degrees.

Just this past Friday, November 14th, St. Cloud had a record high of 68 degrees for that date.

Temperatures will cool significantly after Wednesday, so this will be a great weekend to finish your Fall outside work. St. Cloud's last day that it will collect the clear yard waste bags for the season is this Monday. St. Cloud's compost site is closing for the season on Saturday, November 22nd.

Enjoy the nice, mild fall weather while we have it; the Climate Prediction Center is predicting a big swing in the other direction starting next week.

And, in case you are wondering, typically St. Cloud would have had 5.00 inches of snow by this point in the season. We've only had a few snowflakes.