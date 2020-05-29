Warm Weather Next Week for Return of Outdoor Dining

UNDATED -- It looks like it will be warm next week as bars and restaurants are allowed to once again offer sit down dining on their patios and sidewalks outside their businesses.

After a few cooler than normal days, next week will be warm with highs reaching the 80s, with some 90s possible.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has above normal temperatures for the first 11 days in June.

Starting Monday, June 1st bars and restaurants are able to have up to 50 people sit in outdoor dining areas, however customers will still not be able to sit inside the establishments.