Warm Minnesota Weather Cancels Another Winter Ice Event
GARRISON (WJON News) -- Another winter event is being canceled due to record-breaking warm temps and poor ice conditions.
The 20th Annual Fishing for Ducks tournament on Mille Lacs Lake was to be held on February 17th but is being shut down over safety concerns. Organizers say they will have a bingo event at the Garrison VFW on that day instead. Details will be announced soon.
The ice fishing tournament benefits Ducks Unlimited.
If you have already bought your ticket or have a voucher for the event, they will be honored in 2025, or you can reach out to the Fishing for Ducks Facebook page for details on how to request a refund.
If you have pre-ordered a hoodie sweatshirt, your money will be refunded in the next few days.
Fishing for Ducks organizers say they'll celebrate the 20th anniversary of the contest next year.
