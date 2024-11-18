St. Cloud Mayor Elect Anderson Resigns from Council Seat

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's incoming mayor Jake Anderson officially resigned from his council seat representing Ward 3 at the end of Monday night's city council meeting.

Anderson won the election to be the city's next mayor during the General Election on November 5th. He'll officially be sworn in as the city's mayor during the first council meeting in January.

After Anderson resigned, the council adopted a resolution to declare a vacancy on the council.

Anderson's seat on the city council is set to expire in December of 2026.

The St. Cloud City Council has 30 days to appoint a successor. While the city charter does not have a specific procedure to fill a vacancy, the council plans to use previous experiences.

The council will accept applications for the next 7 days. Residents interested in the council seat do have to live in Ward 3.

The council has regularly scheduled meetings on November 25th, December 2nd, and December 16th, and a special meeting (if necessary) on December 9th, for them to select the new council member.

